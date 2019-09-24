Statnett's Removal of Fluid-Filled Submarine Cables

The national transmission system operator in Norway, Statnett SF, is a state enterprise wholly owned by the government. The utility owns, operates and constructs the main transmission system, which comprises some 11,000 km (6835 miles) of extra-high-voltage (EHV) and high-voltage (HV) overhead lines and underground cables as well as 150 substations. Together with partners, Statnett also owns and operates EHV submarine cable interconnectors to Denmark and the