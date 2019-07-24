Prysmian Wins Viking Link Project Valued at Nearly €700M

Prysmian Group has received a letter of award from National Grid Viking Link Limited and Energinet, for the development of Viking Link, the first submarine cable connection between the UK and Denmark. Worth close to €700 million, the contract includes the turn-key design, manufacture and installation of the world’s longest interconnector with the entire 1,250 km cable for the submarine route and all of the approximately 135 km of land cables on the UK side, for the four out of five Lots awarded.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to support two of our most important customers, National Grid and Energinet, in the development of such a strategic infrastructure, which will represent a milestone for the upgrade of the entire EU power transmission grid,” stated Valerio Battista, CEO Prysmian Group.

The High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) interconnector will operate at ± 525 kV DC and will allow up to 1,400 MW of power to be transferred between the two countries passing through UK, Dutch, German and Danish waters, using single-core, mass-impregnated paper-insulated cables. The HVDC cable system will connect the converter station located at Bicker Fen in Lincolnshire, UK, to the converter station located at Revsing in southern Jutland, Denmark, with the aim of increasing access to renewable and sustainable energy sources to more than 1.4 million households, reducing the cost of electricity in the UK and providing additional system reliability.

“This project further confirms our undisputed market and technology leadership. Our commitment is to ensure all the resources needed to support our customers in the transition to a more sustainable and smarter energy scenario,” stated Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects, Prysmian Group.

All cables will be manufactured at Group’s centre of excellence in Arco Felice (Italy). The offshore cable operations will be performed using Prysmian’s new cutting-edge installation vessel, which will be the most capable in the market. With an investment in excess of €170 million, this strategic asset will reinforce Prysmian’s approach as a one-stop-shop solution provider, able to offer enhanced project flexibility thanks to its advanced features. Commissioning of the project is scheduled for the end of 2023.