Skip navigation
Menu
30_09_2019_H_Prysmian_Group_Press_TenneT.jpg
Intelligent Undergrounding>Undersea Applications

Prysmian Secures Submarine and Land Maintenance Service Contract

A Dutch-German grid operator has awarded Prysmian Group a three-year service-level agreement for asset management.

Prysmian Group has achieved an important milestone in its PowerLink Cable Solutions strategywhich aims to provide comprehensive management solutions for submarine and land cable systems.

The Group has just been awarded a three-year service level agreement by the Dutch-German grid operator TenneT for reactive maintenance operations for its HVAC and HVDC submarine and land assets.

“We are delighted to support TenneT in fulfilling its asset management strategy, designed to reduce to the minimum the cable downtime during the asset lifetime. This award confirms the Group’s leadership in HVAC and HVDC asset management solutions, proving its experience and expertise,” stated Raul Gil, VP Submarine Business Unit, Prysmian Group.

The Group will provide experienced and qualified jointers, advanced equipment and tools for the Prysmian HVDC and HVAC cables operated by TenneT, within a guaranteed time and at pre-agreed rates. Some of the projects included in the service agreement are BorWin2, BorWin3, DolWin3, SylWin1, HelWin1 and HelWin2. This service level agreement falls within the scope of the PowerLink Cable Solutions service, under which Prysmian delivers a comprehensive asset management solution for critical connections, including monitoring, periodical maintenance and repairs: a one-stop-shop solution approach enabling an unparalleled reduction in power cable downtime and total cost of ownership.

This agreement is the latest of a series of contracts awarded by TenneT, who have recently awarded Prysmian the DolWin5 grid connection project, supporting the growth of clean energy in Northern Europe.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Recovered 420-kV submarine cable on cable-laying vessel’s turntable
Removing Fluid-Filled Submarine Cables in Norway
Sep 25, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-09-24 at 11.11.51 AM.png
Prysmian Lays First Non-Metallic Armor Cable in Greece
Sep 24, 2019
Cable-laying vessel Nautilus Maxi was used for majority of maritime operations
Statnett's Removal of Fluid-Filled Submarine Cables
Sep 24, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-09-12 at 12.58.50 PM.png
Prysmian Moves Forward with the Construction of the New Cable-Laying Vessel
Sep 12, 2019