The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) offices have been committing billions of dollars this year for transmission infrastructure projects across the broader Wyoming region.

Most recently, DOE’s Office of Energy Dominance Financing (EDF) announced this week a conditional loan commitment of up to $2.8 billion for Grid United's Wyoming Intertie project. The Houston-based independent transmission company reportedly pitched the Wyoming Intertie project in 2022. It is an approximately 106-mile, up to 1,800 MW, high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line project proposing to connect the Eastern and Western Interconnection grids.

The proposed line would extend through Carbon, Albany and Platte counties in Wyoming, with endpoints in Carbon County and Platte County, according to Grid United. By adding roughly 1.8 GW (1,800 MW) of grid capacity, U.S. and project officials estimate the Wyoming Intertie would deliver up to $39 billion in electricity cost savings.

Those potential savings, according to the EDF, would benefit American families and businesses across 17 states within the Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC) and Southwest Power Pool (SPP) regions. Both oversee regional bulk power system reliability, with WECC enforcing standards in the West and SPP managing grid operations and wholesale markets more broadly across the central U.S.

The Wyoming Intertie project would reportedly double existing transfer capacity between the SPP and WECC regions. The upgrade is expected to allow more electricity to flow across Wyoming to meet growing demand and improve grid resilience during peak usage and extreme weather over the project’s 30-year lifespan.

According to Grid United, permitting is anticipated to wrap up around 2029, with construction expected to begin in 2030. Commercial operation is being targeted for 2032 or 2033.

In a statement, EDF director Gregory A. Beard noted the organization is financing major projects designed to deliver real benefits to American families and businesses.

“Wyoming Intertie is a prime example of how EDF’s financing can help lower electricity costs, create American jobs, and support long-term economic growth in Wyoming and across the nation,” Beard said.

As part of EDF’s loan funding terms, Grid United's Wyoming Intertie project must satisfy certain technical, legal, environmental and financial conditions before the department enters into definitive financing agreements.