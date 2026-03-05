PJM Interconnection Selects FirstEnergy Transmission for Multiple Projects to Enhance Reliability and Address Rising Customer Demand

FirstEnergy Transmission (FET) has been selected by regional transmission grid operator PJM Interconnection to build several important projects that will make the power grid stronger, more reliable and ready for future growth in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

As part of this effort, FET will invest about $950 million to modernize equipment, rebuild older lines and upgrade substations. Some of these projects will be carried out through the Grid Growth Ventures joint venture with Transource Energy, while others will be built directly by FET subsidiaries American Transmission Systems Incorporated (ATSI) and Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission (MAIT) in their respective service territories.

FET submitted the projects through PJM's 2025 Regional Transmission Expansion Plan (RTEP) open window process, and the PJM Board of Managers approved them on February 12.

"We want every family, business and community in our service area to feel confident that our power system is ready for the future,” said Mark Mroczynski, President, Transmission at FirstEnergy. “These improvements will help ensure the grid keeps up with growing communities and the everyday moments people count on electricity for."

The FET projects approved by PJM include the following:

Through Grid Growth Ventures, FET is investing approximately $490 million to build nearly 200 miles of new 765 kV lines to increase service reliability and economic growth opportunities in the greater Columbus, Ohio, region. The Grid Growth projects also include construction of approximately 30 miles of 345‑kV transmission lines. The total cost of this project is estimated at $1.2 billion.

In Ohio, ATSI is investing $294 million, including: $251 million to construct a new substation in Clark County where two major power lines meet and upgrade a line in the area. This project will support the Grid Growth work. $43 million to replace breakers in Lake and Erie counties, upgrade high-voltage lines in Ottawa, Erie and Huron counties and rebuild a 69-kV line in Lorain County. This work is similar to improving a busy neighborhood road by installing new stoplights to improve traffic flow and repaving the road.

In Pennsylvania, MAIT is investing $165 million, including: $72 million to rebuild an existing 115-kV line into a double circuit line in York and Adams counties. $93 million to upgrade and tie in existing 500-kV lines in Armstrong and Indiana counties.



These upgrades in Ohio and Pennsylvania will help:

Improve reliability so customers experience fewer outages.

Support new businesses and jobs, boosting the local economy.

Prepare the grid for future growth, including new homes, businesses and technology.

Replace older equipment to keep the system running smoothly and cost-effectively.

FirstEnergy is beginning the detailed planning work needed to move the projects forward. This includes studying possible routes, meeting with local communities, gathering feedback and completing careful environmental reviews.