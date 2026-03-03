Missouri Commission Approves Transmission Project to Enhance Reliability in Southwest Illinois and Southeast Missouri

Communities in southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri are expected to experience improved energy reliability and expanded access to energy following planned upgrades to the regional transmission system. The Missouri Public Service Commission has authorized Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI) to move forward with the Grand Tower Crossing Transmission Project.

The project includes construction of a new high-voltage transmission line and related upgrades to electric substations. The work is intended to strengthen the grid and support future energy needs in both Illinois and Missouri.

“We know customers are relying on us to keep costs as low as possible while completing this project. Our team is working every day to deliver the most value to customers for every dollar that's put into the energy grid,” said Shawn Schukar, chairman and president of ATXI. “The Grand Tower Crossing Project will help energy flow into this region and prepare the transmission system to continue supporting homes, businesses and critical services for decades to come. It's driving meaningful, long-term value.”

ATXI engaged with landowners, local officials and Citizens Electric Corporation in project planning and incorporated feedback from public open houses and other outreach. Kelli Behrle, communications specialist for Citizens Electric, said, “Our collaboration with Ameren is rooted in a shared commitment to our members and the technical expertise required to deliver long-term regional value. Projects like Grand Tower Crossing demonstrate what can be accomplished when utilities work together to strengthen the grid and support the communities we serve.”

The Grand Tower Crossing Project will link Citizens Electric’s Wittenberg substation in Perry County, Mo., to a new Jenkins substation near Ameren Illinois’ existing Grand Tower substation in Jackson County, Ill. A new 4-mile, 138-kilovolt transmission line will cross the Mississippi River to connect those facilities, and the existing Grand Tower substation will be retired.

Brian C. Chapman, Ph.D., director of economic development for Jackson County, commented on the regional benefits, saying, “I want to thank Ameren for keeping the County Board apprised of the project, as it represents an important step forward for our region. We are pleased to see these investments in the energy grid. Access to reliable, low-cost power is essential to achieving economic growth and long-term stability for residents and businesses.”