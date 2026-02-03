U.S. DOE Issues Emergency Orders to Support Florida’s Electric Grid During Extended Cold Weather

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued seven emergency orders to address potential strain on Florida’s electric grid as unusually low temperatures affected the state and were forecast to continue into the following week.

Under Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act, the orders were issued to several utilities operating in Florida: Homestead Public Services Energy (HPS/Energy), Duke Energy Florida, LLC (Duke), Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC), Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA), and the city of Lakeland on behalf of Lakeland Electric. If the utilities determine that additional generation is necessary to meet electricity demand, the orders allow them to dispatch generating units as needed to maintain reliability. Three of the orders specifically permit certain generating units and backup units in the service areas of FMPA, Lakeland Electric, and OUC to operate at their maximum output levels, even if doing so exceeds normal air emissions or other permit limitations.

These emergency actions followed a letter sent on January 22 to grid operators, asking them to be prepared to use backup generation if necessary to reduce the risk of blackouts caused by extreme weather conditions. According to DOE estimates, more than 35 gigawatts of unused backup generation remain available nationwide.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright was quoted in the release, stating, “As extreme, prolonged cold hits Florida, maintaining affordable, reliable, and secure power in the region is non-negotiable. The previous administration’s energy subtraction policies weakened the grid, leaving Americans more vulnerable to blackouts and higher electricity prices. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we are reversing those failures and using every available tool to keep the lights on and Florida homes heated through this cold snap.”

The emergency orders took effect immediately and were set to remain in place through the beginning of February 2026.