Entergy Texas Advances STEP Ahead Plan to Support Southeast Texas Power Needs

Entergy Texas is continuing work to strengthen and modernize the power grid in Southeast Texas as the region experiences population and economic growth. Through its long-term Southeast Texas Energy Plan, known as STEP Ahead, the company is advancing projects intended to enhance reliability, improve grid performance and prepare the system for future energy demand, while seeking to keep customer rates as low as possible.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) approved Entergy Texas’ Cypress to Legend 500-kilovolt transmission line. The project spans approximately 41 miles through Hardin and Jefferson counties. The approval follows the recent authorization of the Southline–Jacinto transmission line and completes the major project approvals Entergy Texas planned for this year. Together, the projects are intended to strengthen the regional power system and improve reliability and resilience.

“These projects are about positioning Southeast Texas for the growth ahead and supporting job creation,” said Eliecer Viamontes, CEO of Entergy Texas. “By planning ahead and working closely with local leaders and community partners, our team is delivering on our commitment to strengthen the power grid, while keeping costs as low as possible for all of our customers.”

With the latest PUCT approval, Entergy Texas has received all key approvals planned for 2025 under the STEP Ahead initiative, allowing several major reliability projects to move from planning into construction.

Projects and initiatives highlighted this year include: