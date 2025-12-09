Georgia Power Announces Transmission Projects to Support Reliability and Growth in South Metro Atlanta

Georgia Power has outlined new transmission infrastructure projects in Coweta, Fayette, Fulton and Heard counties as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the power grid and address future energy demand. The planned upgrades include the installation of advanced high-voltage transmission lines, improvements to existing substations, and the integration of smart grid technologies. According to the company, these enhancements are intended to support long-term reliability and system resiliency.

“As Georgia has grown, we've been here every step of the way—supporting new businesses and families with the energy they need,” said Melvin Roland, senior vice president of Transmission at Georgia Power. “These new transmission lines and infrastructure upgrades will help strengthen the grid, reduce outages, and build a more resilient energy future for our communities. Additionally, the new transmission lines will optimize electricity flow across the grid, improving efficiency and reliability for customers in South Metro Atlanta.”

Recent investments in South Metro Atlanta include the Ashley Park 500/230 kV substation and associated 230 kV transmission lines, which extend more than 10 miles through Fayette County and are expected to be completed in spring 2026. Georgia Power is also advancing the Ashley Park–Wansley 500 kV transmission line, one of the initial projects under the company’s latest 10-year transmission plan. The 35-mile line will connect the Ashley Park Substation north of Fayetteville to Plant Wansley near Roopville, where the company plans to develop new battery energy storage systems and natural gas generation. Survey work is underway, with clearing and grading scheduled for the first quarter of 2027, construction set for the third quarter of 2027, and project completion anticipated in the second quarter of 2028.

Georgia Power notes that its project development process is intended to be flexible and community-focused, with attention to maintaining reliability while limiting impacts on residents. The company conducts community meetings and shares project information through handouts, maps, letters, and postcards for landowners and nearby businesses.

“We understand that customers may have concerns about infrastructure near their homes, and we're committed to listening and responding with care,” Roland said. “Our goal is to minimize disruption and be a trusted partner throughout every phase of these critical projects.”

The projects align with Georgia Power’s 2025 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission on July 15, 2025. The IRP includes a 10-year transmission roadmap featuring more than 1,000 miles of planned new transmission lines intended to support system efficiency, resiliency and the state’s growing energy needs.