Alectra Utilities Proposes $3.1 billion 2027-2031 Investment Plan

Alectra Utilities has submitted its 2027-2031 rate application to the Ontario Energy Board (OEB), proposing a $3.1 billion five-year plan to reinforce the electricity distribution system across its service territory.

The application will advance the renewal and resiliency of the grid to ensure the delivery of safe and reliable electricity to over 1.3 million homes and businesses across the Greater Toronto, Hamilton, and Niagara regions.

“Our investment plan is designed with our customers at the forefront, prioritizing reliable service and sustainable growth,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc. “By investing in our infrastructure and harmonizing rates, we aim to support the evolving needs of our communities while meeting organic population and economic growth.”

The proposed plan was developed following an outreach to Alectra’s customers. Approximately 50,000 respondents provided input to the plan, and more than 80% of them expressed support for Alectra’s capital investment priorities.

Customers are expected to witness changes in their electricity distribution rates effective January 1, 2027, depending on the approval of the OEB. The application proposes harmonizing the rate structures from Alectra’s five utilities to ensure consistency across all rate classes.

The Ontario Energy Board will review Alectra’s application through a public hearing process. Customers are allowed to participate by submitting comments or applying to become intervenors.