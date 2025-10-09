Minnesota Power and Great River Energy Begin Construction on Northland Reliability Transmission Project

Minnesota Power and Great River Energy held a groundbreaking ceremony On October 8 for the Northland Reliability Project, a transmission line intended to enhance the reliability and resilience of the electric grid in central and northern Minnesota. The project is the first major transmission initiative from MISO’s Tranche 1 to commence construction.

The Northland Reliability Project, jointly owned by Minnesota Power and Great River Energy, will span approximately 180 miles and include a double-circuit capable 345-kV line. The route will extend from near Grand Rapids in Itasca County to areas near St. Cloud in Benton and Sherburne counties, largely following existing transmission corridors.

The project aims to support the integration of renewable energy resources, accommodate the retirement of existing power plants, meet increased demand from electrification of buildings and transportation, and address more frequent extreme weather events.

Josh Skelton, COO of Minnesota Power said, “When it comes to the electric grid, we’re all in this together. This project will serve the greater good, with the reliability benefits extending far beyond the areas served by Minnesota Power and Great River Energy. As the grid becomes increasingly renewable, transmission lines like this will continue to be the workhorses that move electricity from where it’s generated to where it’s needed. Reliability is a win for everyone, customers small and large alike.”

Priti Patel, vice president and chief transmission officer of Great River Energy said, “The Northland Reliability Project is about building a stronger, resilient grid for our communities. Great River Energy is owned by the people we serve, and we invest in reliability for our members and neighbors. We’re proud to work with local partners and support the communities that make this project possible.”

Construction is underway in Benton and Sherburne counties, with northern segments expected to begin in 2026. The project is scheduled to enter service by 2030, with a projected cost exceeding $1 billion (final costs to be determined based on routing and design).

In preparation for construction, Minnesota Power and Great River Energy conducted nearly 30 public open houses and stakeholder meetings, engaging landowners, local governments, agencies, and Tribal Nations. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved the Certificate of Need and Route Permit in January.