Hitachi Energy and Grid United Announce Development on North Plains Connector Interregional Transmission Line Project

Hitachi Energy and Grid United, a developer of high-voltage interregional transmission infrastructure, have announced the next phase of their collaboration to strengthen transmission capacity between the Eastern and Western grids in the U.S.

As part of a new Engineering Services Agreement (ESA), the two companies have initiated working on project and system requirements of the North Plains Connector (NPC), an interregional transmission system to connect Montana and North Dakota.

NPC is a HVDC interregional transmission system covering approximately 420 miles. Operating at ±525 kilovolts (kV), NPC will transport up to 3,000 MW of electricity, enough to power millions of homes or businesses, in either direction between the eastern and western U.S.

NPC will help address increasing electricity demand driven by AI data centers and industrial electrification. It will also enable the sharing of power between grids serving different parts of the country.

Under the ESA, Hitachi Energy will deliver early-stage engineering services, including the development of technical specifications for the HVDC converter stations. This will reduce project risk, enable proactive supply chain management, and accelerate and streamline project execution. The ESA highlights a shared goal of both the companies to strengthen transmission capacity through HVDC technology in the U.S.

The agreement will support the ongoing grid connection and coordination processes among the following Independent System Operators (ISOs) and Regional Transmission Organizations (RTOs): Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), Southwest Power Pool (SPP), and the Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC).

NPC will also unlock grid capacity and is expected to serve as a catalyst for the economies of Montana and North Dakota, creating jobs and tax revenue for local communities.

The transmission systems developed by Grid United, including the North Plains Connector, will help conquer one of the most constant energy bottlenecks in the U.S. by connecting the east-west divide. The transmission systems will also meet national energy priorities such as the White House AI Action Plan, which focuses on strengthening the grid to promote American AI competitiveness.