National Grid to Build Electricity Transmission Control Center to Power Clean Energy Transition

National Grid is building a new control center, the Electricity Transmission Control Center (ETCC), to support network resilience, uphold National Grid Electricity Transmission’s (NGET) reliability standards and power the clean energy transition.

ETCC, the secure and sustainable facility, is being built on the site of National Grid’s decommissioned, former 275 kv substation at Hams Hall in the Midlands. The new control center will incorporate multiple control functions into a single, collaborative space. It is a key part of National Grid’s investment to increase the network’s capacity and make it easier to connect the energy required to power the clean energy transition.

The ETCC will work in parallel with National Grid’s existing Transmission Network Control Center (TNCC), and will operate 24/7 365 days a year to control the operations of the high-voltage electricity transmission system once operational. National Grid’s control room engineers monitor over 7,000 km of overhead line, over 300 substations and over 700 km of underground cable, to locate any faults or issues and take appropriate action to ensure continuous flow of electricity.

The facility will also coordinate with key customers connecting to the transmission network and communicate with industry stakeholders such as the National Energy System Operator and government, to provide critical network updates and emergency support where needed. The ETCC will also support National Grid in attracting and retaining the staff required to operate the complex network with many jobs created both during construction and in engineering roles based at the facility.

The scheme’s principal contractor McLaughlin & Harvey was responsible for the design and build of the facility. Construction started in April 2025 with initial preparatory groundworks, followed by the commencement of piling in July. The first set of steel structures for the facility are being installed in September 2025, with the new network control room expected to be operational in 2028.

Construction of the building will also provide benefits to the local community like:

Minimizing embodied carbon throughout construction,

Enhancing biodiversity at the site by at least 10% and,

Supporting STEM learning and development by providing education opportunities on electricity and the future energy network.

National Grid’s Community Grant Program (CGP) will offer funds of up to $26,866.91 for community organizations and charities in the local area.