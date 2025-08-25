Eni Congo Announces Modernization of Power Transmission Network Connecting Pointe-Noire and Brazzavill

The project will lead to the maintenance of 9 key substations and the overhead high-voltage power line.
Aug. 25, 2025
68ac67ee4b5ec8d77622b5f7 Powergridlaunchceremonycongo Horizontal169

Eni Congo has announced progress on a project to refurbish and improve the high-voltage (HV) power transmission network connecting Pointe-Noire and Brazzaville, an initiative to strengthen the long-term reliability and performance of the country’s energy infrastructure.

The project will lead to the maintenance of 9 key substations and the overhead high-voltage power line.

The project is part of a broader vision for energy development, supported by the performance of the Centrale Electrique du Congo (CEC), which supplies more than 70% of the country’s electricity through 3 gas turbines, with a reliability rate exceeding 98%. CEC is a model of low-carbon, high-efficiency energy generation and is powered by domestic gas.

“Thanks to this project, power distribution capacity will be enhanced, grid stability increased, and access to electricity significantly improved for both local communities and businesses,” said Andrea Barberi, Managing Director of Eni Congo, in his remarks during the launch ceremony. “Building on these tangible achievements, we reaffirm today our commitment to ensuring stable, secure, and sustainable access to energy, placing energy security, industrial competitiveness and local development at the core of our strategy.”

Sign up for TDWorld eNewsletters

Related

ABB Opens Manufacturing Facility in Albuquerque to Support U.S. Grid Modernization
Power Grid Under Pressure: Is U.S. Transmission Infrastructure Ready for the Surge in Energy Demand?
8 Types of Electrical Conduit and Their Uses
Sponsored
How to calculate electrical conduit labor and installation costs
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of T&D World, create an account today!