PJM Board Approves Transmission Project Changes To Support Grid Reliability

The PJM Board of Managers has authorized changes to existing projects in the Regional Transmission Expansion Plan to help provide an efficient, economical and reliable supply of power for the 67 million people PJM serves across 13 states and the District of Columbia.

A number of scope and cost changes were sanctioned to previously approved baseline projects, a scope change to Transource Project 9A and one project cancellation:

2024 RTEP Window 1

The competitive regional solution recommended from 2024 RTEP Window 1 has a number of scope modifications.

Scope addition: Install two new 500 kV dead-end structures near the Black Oak substation to interconnect the 502 Junction-Woodside 500 kV transmission line, adjust the Woodside protection scheme for the Black Oak loop-in, and remove the 502 Junction tie.

Cost correction: The estimate for replacing a 50 kA breaker at the Doubs 500 kV substation incorrectly reflected the in-service-year installed cost rather than the current-year cost, resulting in a cost decrease.

Scope cancelled: Replacing 40 kA breakers at the Ox 500 kV substation is no longer needed because projects from 2022 RTEP Window 3 will replace the same three breakers.

2022 RTEP Window 3

The competitive regional solution recommended from the 2022 RTEP Window 3 has undergone a number of scope modifications.

Scope addition: Perform final tie-ins and commissioning for the Chanceford-Doubs 500 kV line energization upon completion of all transmission owner segments within Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Scope change: Wreck/rebuild the 230 kV line No. 2054 segment of Charlottesville-Hollymeade junction using double-circuit-capable 230 kV poles instead of 500/230 kV poles, resulting in a cost decrease.

Scope change: Upgrade the Charlottesville substation switch 205415 and line leads to a 4000A continuous current rating 230 kV line No. 2054. This results in no cost change.

Scope change: Wreck/rebuild the 230 kV line No. 2135 at Hollymead junction-Cash’s Corner Gordonsville using double-circuit-capable 230 kV poles instead of 500/230 kV poles, resulting in a cost reduction.

Scope addition: The Lockridge area project requires additional scope entailing the removal of the

230 kV line No. 2095 Mars-Shellhorn and 230 kV line No. 2292 Mars-Sojourner in the existing transmission corridor between Sojourner and Mars substations so that they can be rerouted to the south side of Mars substation, adding approximately 2 miles of new conductor.

Transource Project 9A

The PJM Board modified the scope of Transource Project 9A to retain the western portion of Transource Project 9A and remove the eastern portion of Transource Project 9A, and terminate the project’s suspended status and restore the project, as modified, to the models.

Elmont-Chickahominy 500 kV and 230 kV

Scope change: Change from lattice structures to H-frame structures for the whole span of the transmission line. Transmission right-of-way contains approximately 8 miles of heavy swamp terrain that requires additional materials for access, increasing construction costs.

Scope change: There is an additional 230 kV scope that is also required, including switching to 5/2 H-frame structures and installing approximately 27.7 miles of 230 kV transmission line from Elmont to Chickahominy. The general area in proximity to the line No. 557 Elmont-Chickahominy rebuild has received approximately 15 delivery point requests, mainly data centers, since proposing this project during the 2021 RTEP Window 1.

New Jersey Offshore Wind Project

Cost change: The baseline project to bring the Peach Bottom-Delta York 500 kV line in and out of Bramah (North Delta) by constructing a new Peach Bottom-Bramah-Delta York 500 kV line has undergone a cost change. The project will bring the Peach Bottom-Delta York 500 “5034” kV line “in and out” of Bramah substation by partially demolishing the 5034 line to construct a new Peach Bottom-Bramah-Delta York 500 kV line, with 0.87 miles of cut-in and cut-out lines.

Scope reduction: Additionally, the baseline project to replace one 63 kA circuit breaker at Conastone 230 kV is no longer required. As of the 2030 RTEP, fault duties no longer exceed the breaker capabilities due to modifications to other projects.

Naamans-Darley-Silverside 69 kV

Scope change: The Naamans-Darley-Silverside 69 kV reconductor project has undergone a scope change. Based on field evaluations of these facilities, in order to achieve higher ratings based on DPL’s design standard, a scope change to rebuild, rather than reconductor, is required.

Prestonsburg-Thelma 46 kV

Scope change: The revised scope of the Prestonsburg-Thelma 46 kV rebuild includes rebuilding the circuit connecting though Kenwood station, approximately 12.7 miles, and retiring the Jenny Wiley and Van Lear substations. The project is using a new right-of-way that is closer to Kenwood station and will provide looped transmission service to customers served from Kenwood station.

Farragut-Hudson Area

The baseline project to relocate Farragut-Hudson “B” and “C” 345 kV circuits to Marion 345 kV in the PSEG zone has remained on hold for several years and now is no longer required. The “B” and “C” lines have been out of service since 2018. These circuits served as part of a firm transmission service agreement that is no longer in effect.

Silver Run-Cedar Creek 230 kV

Designated entity correction: The baseline project to replace three jumpers and one air disconnect switch at the Silver Run 230 kV substation in the DPL zone has a Designated Entity assignment correction. It should be LS Power.

Baseline Project Cancellation

In the Dominion transmission zone, the partial rebuild of the Loudon-Morrisville 500 kV end-of life project is no longer needed because a baseline project from RTEP 2022 Window 3 will rebuild the entire portion of the line. Overall, scope/cost changes increased $197.68 million, and the cancellation decreased costs by $4.5 million.

PJM’s RTEP analysis identifies system violations to reliability criteria and standards, determines the potential to improve the market efficiency and operational performance of the system, and incorporates any public policy requirements. PJM also develops transmission system enhancements to be integrated into a regional solution set and reviews them with stakeholders through the TEAC before submitting its recommendations to the Board.