Zeeland, Michigan Board of Public Works Begins Update of Long-Term Energy Plan

The Zeeland Board of Public Works (BPW) is initiating a comprehensive effort this summer to update its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which guides long-term decisions about local electric generation and energy supply in Zeeland, Michigan. The update will address evolving energy market conditions and future needs related to reliability, affordability, and sustainability.

The IRP update comes amid a changing energy landscape marked by growing demand, aging infrastructure, increasing electrification, renewable energy targets, and shifting customer expectations. The new plan aims to help Zeeland BPW assess its mix of on-system generation and off-system resources while continuing to prioritize cost-effective, reliable service.

“Reliable, affordable power has always been our top priority,” said Bob Mulder, Electric Power Supply & Market Operations Manager. “But as the energy landscape changes, we must continue to look ahead. This planning process will enable us to make informed, community-focused decisions about how we generate and procure energy in the future.”

Zeeland BPW’s last full IRP update was completed in 2012. Officials say current changes in capacity markets and long-term energy trends make this an appropriate time to revisit the utility’s power supply strategy.

The planning process will also include a stakeholder engagement component designed to gather input from community leaders, residents, businesses, and other groups. While the Zeeland BPW Board and Zeeland City Council will make final decisions, public input will help inform the planning process.

Following a competitive selection process, Zeeland BPW has chosen nFront Consulting LLC to assist with the IRP update and engagement efforts. The firm was selected for its technical expertise and experience working with other public power utilities.

The IRP update is expected to take place over the next year, with multiple opportunities for community participation. Zeeland BPW will share updates as the project moves forward.