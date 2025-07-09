Construction of the Silvania Converter Station Starts in Brazil

Construction is now underway on the receiving-end converter station for one of Brazil’s most ambitious power infrastructure projects to date: the ±800 kV ultra-high voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission line spanning the country’s Northeast region.

Located in Silvânia, Goiás, the new converter station marks a milestone in the development of Brazil’s largest-ever power transmission concession. The project, backed by State Grid Brazil Holding—a subsidiary of the State Grid Corporation of China—will ultimately span 1,468 kilometers (912 miles), delivering 5,000 MW of clean energy from renewable-rich areas in the Northeast and North to key load centers, including the capital, Brasília.

Once completed, the transmission line will serve an estimated 12 million residents across the states of Maranhão, Tocantins, and Goiás. It is expected to bolster grid reliability, facilitate the integration of wind, solar, and hydro resources, and support Brazil’s long-term decarbonization goals.

The project includes ±800-kV UHVDC transmission lines, converter stations at both ends, and 500-kV AC support infrastructure. It is the third UHVDC transmission venture State Grid Corporation of China has undertaken in Brazil, following the Belo Monte Phase I and II projects. The company secured exclusive development rights in December 2023 and signed a concession agreement with Brazil’s national electricity regulator, ANEEL, in April 2024. Environmental assessments and licensing cleared the way for construction to begin on the Silvânia station this June.

Completion is slated for 2029, with a 30-year operating concession in place.

The use of UHVDC, a technology pioneered and extensively deployed in China, is gaining traction as countries seek high-capacity, long-distance transmission solutions that minimize losses and environmental impact.