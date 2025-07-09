    • Construction of the Silvania Converter Station Starts in Brazil

    The project includes the construction of 1,468 km of ±800-kV UHV DC transmission lines, converter stations at both ends, and supporting 500kV AC infrastructure, with a rated transmission capacity of 5,000 MW.

    Source State Grid Corporation of China

    July 9, 2025
    2 min read
    ID 141544934 © Lovelyday12 | Dreamstime.com
    686e734390bd71daac6322a3 Dreamstime L 141544934

    Construction is now underway on the receiving-end converter station for one of Brazil’s most ambitious power infrastructure projects to date: the ±800 kV ultra-high voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission line spanning the country’s Northeast region.

    Located in Silvânia, Goiás, the new converter station marks a milestone in the development of Brazil’s largest-ever power transmission concession. The project, backed by State Grid Brazil Holding—a subsidiary of the State Grid Corporation of China—will ultimately span 1,468 kilometers (912 miles), delivering 5,000 MW of clean energy from renewable-rich areas in the Northeast and North to key load centers, including the capital, Brasília.

    Once completed, the transmission line will serve an estimated 12 million residents across the states of Maranhão, Tocantins, and Goiás. It is expected to bolster grid reliability, facilitate the integration of wind, solar, and hydro resources, and support Brazil’s long-term decarbonization goals.

    The project includes ±800-kV UHVDC transmission lines, converter stations at both ends, and 500-kV AC support infrastructure. It is the third UHVDC transmission venture State Grid Corporation of China has undertaken in Brazil, following the Belo Monte Phase I and II projects. The company secured exclusive development rights in December 2023 and signed a concession agreement with Brazil’s national electricity regulator, ANEEL, in April 2024. Environmental assessments and licensing cleared the way for construction to begin on the Silvânia station this June.

    Completion is slated for 2029, with a 30-year operating concession in place.

    The use of UHVDC, a technology pioneered and extensively deployed in China, is gaining traction as countries seek high-capacity, long-distance transmission solutions that minimize losses and environmental impact.

    Sign up for TDWorld eNewsletters

    Related

    Long-Awaited SunZia to Transmit Wind Power
    The Power of a Single Text Message: How SMS Is Reshaping Utility Operations
    8 Types of Electrical Conduit and Their Uses
    Sponsored
    How to calculate electrical conduit labor and installation costs
    Sponsored

    Voice Your Opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of T&D World, create an account today!