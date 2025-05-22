Entergy Texas Selects United Utility as Alliance Partner in Multiyear Resiliency Program to Strengthen Southeast Texas Power Grid

United Utility, a provider of electric utility infrastructure services, is selected by Entergy Texas to support distribution system resiliency for its Texas Future Ready Resiliency Plan, a complete multiyear program to strengthen the Southeast Texas power grid.

The partnership will position United Utility as one of the providers of electric grid resilience programs in the nation, while expanding the company's presence in Texas. United Utility is also supporting similar grid hardening programs for Entergy Louisiana, Duke Energy in Florida, and NextEra Energy in Florida.

United Utility will provide engineering design, construction, and material management services, as well as front-end loading, or pole inspections, using aerial drones and ground inspections, under the program. While engineering design work is expected to start by June, construction will be followed in the fall of 2025.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas has approved Phase I of Entergy's Texas Future Ready Resiliency Plan in January. United Utility was selected as Entergy Texas' alliance partner for distribution system resiliency in accordance with the PUC filing.

The first phase of the plan will be implemented over a three-year period and includes $137 million in strategic projects to strengthen the Southeast Texas power grid, reduce storm-related outages, and save restoration costs in the future.

"As a national leader in grid resilience services for electric utilities, United Utility is an ideal partner for Entergy Texas to design and construct the grid enhancements that will reduce storm-related outages times and restoration costs for families and businesses across Southeast Texas,” said Ty Carmeans, West Region President at United Utility.