DOE Awards Grant to Support Grid Enhancements in Georgia

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded a $160 million grant through the Grid Resilience Innovation Partnership (GRIP) program to support electrical grid upgrades in Georgia. The funding will be used by Georgia Power to enhance transmission infrastructure across the state, including the installation of advanced conductor technology.

The project will incorporate aluminum-conductor composite-supported (ACCS) technology developed by Southwire, a Georgia-based manufacturer. This conductor type is designed to increase capacity and efficiency on existing transmission lines, supporting broader goals of grid modernization and resilience.

Georgia Power, the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company, serves approximately 2.7 million customers in the state. The utility applied for the GRIP grant with support from Southwire, a long-time supplier. The planned upgrades are intended to strengthen the grid's ability to respond to increasing demand, extreme weather, and the integration of renewable energy sources.

“This investment will allow Georgia Power to make targeted improvements to the state's transmission system using existing corridors,” said Fran Forehand, Senior Vice President of Transmission for Georgia Power. “Through federal funding and coordination with the DOE, we’re working to ensure the reliability and resilience of Georgia’s power infrastructure.”

The GRIP program aims to improve the durability and performance of electric grids nationwide by supporting projects that deploy innovative technologies. In Georgia, the program’s funding will help address regional grid challenges and inform future strategies for infrastructure modernization.