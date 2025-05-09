Western Transmission Consortium Announces Launch of Southwest Project Curation

The Western Transmission Consortium (TWTC), a member-owned organization focused on developing transmission infrastructure across the Western United States, has officially launched its operational phase. Representing 84 utilities across 11 Western states, TWTC aims to facilitate the planning and development of interregional and interjurisdictional electric transmission projects.

The transition from TWTC's initial development phase to operational status follows the completion of key milestones, including the establishment of governance structures, budget planning, and project selection processes.

As part of this progression, TWTC convened its first in-person Southwest Curation Process meeting on April 25, 2025. During the meeting, representatives from member utilities discussed project priorities and alignment with state and federal planning objectives. The Consortium is currently conducting due diligence on nine proposed transmission projects spanning approximately 1,100 miles across five Southwestern states.

"PNM recognizes the need for coordinated transmission development, both in New Mexico and across the West, to provide the most reliable and cost-effective solutions for our customers," said Don Tarry, President and CEO of PNM. "I applaud the creation of this Consortium and am excited to take part in these efforts."

TWTC plans to initiate a Northwest Curation Pod in June, which will focus on identifying and evaluating transmission projects in that region.