Con Edison Invests $125 Million for The Reliable Clean City – Long Island City Project in Western Queens

Con Edison has announced an investment worth $125 million for the Reliable Clean City – Long Island City project to connect the Vernon and Newtown substations in Queens, Long Island City.

The transmission line project will have the capacity to carry 200 MW of power, enough to power up to 2 million flat-screen TVs, charge 40 million cellphones, or run 200,000 hair dryers.

The line, expected to be operational by the summer of 2026, will help ensure reliability for customers in areas of Long Island City, Sunnyside, Sunnyside Gardens, Woodside and Hunter’s Point. The construction of the line, when combined with other investments by Con Edison, will also benefit other areas of the borough in the coming years.

“Our Reliable Clean City – LIC project will increase the capacity of our system, helping us to maintain our world class reliability throughout fast-growing areas of Queens,” said Matthew Ketschke, the president of Con Edison. “Queens residents and businesses can rely on us to support growth, economic development and the electrification of transportation and buildings across these vibrant neighborhoods.”

Con Edison wants to communicate with residents, business owners, elected officials and others in the area to minimize any inconvenience.

Con Edison will consider environmental impacts, including air protection and water quality during construction.

Con Edison has met with local elected officials, community boards, businesses, nonprofits, and others about the Reliable Clean City – LIC project to address their questions and concerns.

Con Edison has used construction signage, customer e-mails, work notifications and flyers to inform the community.

The project is one of three Reliable Clean City transmission lines Con Edison is building to strategically add required capacity. The company plans to operate lines in Brooklyn and Staten Island by summer 2025.