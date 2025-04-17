Southern California Edison Provides Rebuilding Plan for Electric Distribution in Altadena and Malibu

Southern California Edison (SCE) provided an initial comprehensive plan to rebuild the impacted electrical distribution infrastructure in the Altadena and Malibu areas affected by the January wildfires.

The plan focuses on increasing reliability and long-term resilience, including the undergrounding of new distribution equipment. SCE’s preliminary plan will help underground 153 circuit miles: 130 circuit miles, which includes all distribution power lines in High Fire Risk Areas (HFRA) and 23 circuit miles in areas of Altadena not present in HFRA. An additional 19 circuit miles in Altadena are examined.

SCE submitted a detailed plan in a letter to Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, summarizing work and areas for collaboration with local, state and federal government; nonprofit and technology partners; and community members. The cost of the rebuild is estimated at $860 million to $925 million. SCE will work to find efficiencies and look for funds from various entities for the plan.

Edison International has acknowledged the possibility of SCE’s equipment being involved in the cause of the Eaton Fire. The investigation is ongoing, and the company is committed to transparency with the public.

The rebuilding plan includes: