PPL Electric Utilities Recognized With the 2025 Smart Electric Power Alliance Power Player Resilience Award

PPL Electric Utilities has been recognized with the 2025 Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) Power Player Resilience Award for the use of predictive failure technology to enhance public safety, improve reliability and drive operational efficiencies.

PPL Electric was selected for the integration of IND Technology's Early Fault Detection (EFD) system, also known as predictive failure technology, which identifies failing electrical components before they cause power outages or safety hazards on the electric grid.

PPL Electric's implementation of the EFD technology used radio frequency (RF) sensors to monitor power lines and detect abnormal signals caused by deteriorating equipment, vegetation interference and other potential failure points. PPL Electric can take proactive maintenance actions for reducing service interruptions and improving safety for both customers and utility workers alike by identifying the issues before they escalate into outages.

PPL Electric has identified many hidden infrastructure issues since the initial deployment of EFD technology. The technology also helps crews to perform repairs before emergencies occur, reducing costly unplanned work which drives efficiency and enhances overall grid resilience.

PPL Electric intends to have over 9,000 RF sensors installed across more than 8,000 miles of distribution lines in eastern and central Pennsylvania by the end of 2028. The efforts are expected to generate operational savings and improve safety as well as service reliability.