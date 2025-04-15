Entergy Louisiana Introduces Comprehensive Grid Resilience Program in the Capital Region

Entergy Louisiana has launched its comprehensive grid resilience program in the Capital Region to strengthen the region’s electric grid.

Over the next four years, Entergy Louisiana will be investing more than $400 million to upgrade approximately 730 miles of distribution and transmission lines across the region. As part of the project, approximately 20,300 poles will be upgraded to withstand winds of up to 150 mph, helping to ensure the continuity of service in the face of increasingly severe weather events.

The initiative will benefit the Capital Region’s industries, small businesses, schools, hospitals and residential customers dependent on affordable and reliable power. With more than $30 billion in industrial projects evaluating investment in the region, enhanced grid reliability is a critical factor in supporting continued growth.

Entergy Louisiana’s grid resilience program is part of the Louisiana 100 plan, a strategy to build a stronger, smarter energy future across the state. The plan, developed using a data-driven approach, focuses on reducing outages, accelerating recovery and saving customers money through avoided storm restoration costs.

The initial phase of the resilience plan includes 2,100 projects reinforcing approximately 69,000 distribution and transmission structures statewide. The upgrades will strengthen Louisiana’s power grid and help safeguard economic activity across the state.