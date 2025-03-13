Heimdall Power Adopts Iridium Connectivity for Grid Monitoring Solutions

Iridium Communications, a provider of global voice and data satellite communications has announced that Heimdall Power, dealing with grid optimization, has adopted Iridium connectivity for its grid monitoring solutions.

By integrating the Iridium Certus 9704 IoT module, Heimdall Power's Neuron sensors can reliably send critical electric power line data, such as temperature, ground clearance, and electric fault localization over the Iridium network from any environment to the Heimdall Cloud platform.

The Neuron, known as The Magic Ball, is an intelligent and versatile sensor platform helping electric utilities make power transmission safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable. On average, the solutions from Heimdall Power increase transmission capacity of existing infrastructure by 40%, while also providing complete grid awareness.

The module was easily integrated into the existing Neuron sensor to implement reliable connectivity, especially in areas with no cellular networks. Using the Iridium satellite network, Heimdall's Neuron sensor has turbocharged its capabilities by enabling essential real-time data transmission to and from anywhere in the world, making it a cost effective and indispensable solution for utilities worldwide.

"99% of high voltage powerlines do not have any sensors, making the power grid one of the most underutilized assets in the world," said Jorgen Festervoll, CEO, Heimdall Power. "The work we're doing with Iridium is going to change the world, because for the first time ever, we can send actionable insights from every part of the grid."

"The Iridium Certus 9704 module is uniquely suited for the Neuron sensor, allowing Heimdall Power to change the way powerlines and grids are managed on a global basis, in real time," said Iridium CEO, Matt Desch.

The Iridium Certus 9704 module, featuring Iridium Messaging Transport (IMT) technology, supports satellite IoT applications requiring real-time data analysis, analytics and automated decision-making. It delivers data, picture, and audio messages for industrial internet of things (IIoT), machine-to-machine (M2M) and remote personnel use cases.

Utilizing Iridium's global satellite network, the module is capable of providing two-way, weather-resilient IoT services in the world, making fast and reliable connections to a broad array of applications.