Entergy Louisiana Upgrades Transmission Infrastructure in Metairie as Part of Phase I Resilience Program

Entergy Louisiana has upgraded its transmission infrastructure in Metairie as part of its Phase I resilience program, which focuses on reinforcing critical transmission and distribution structures across Louisiana.

The project marks the onset of the transmission portion of the company’s resiliency program by replacing wooden transmission structures inside a Jefferson Parish substation with single-pole steel structures rated for 150 mph wind speeds. The enhancements are designed to improve the strength and resiliency of the transmission system, reducing the expected service interruptions and supporting Entergy’s efforts to modernize Louisiana’s electric grid.

The resilience plan will support electric infrastructure state-wide over the next four years, strengthening the power grid and safeguarding Louisiana’s economy. The initial phase includes 2,100 projects targeting 69,000 distribution and transmission structures.

Upgrades include replacing electric equipment, such as poles, guy wires, anchors and power lines, to meet modern wind-loading standards.

Construction on the Metairie-based project started in January as crews installed the drill pier foundation followed by the installation of the new steel transmission poles. Currently, the transmission line is better equipped to support resilient electric service for customers in the Metairie area.