Consumers Energy’s Smart Technology Helps Minimize Power Outages of 72,000 Customers in Michigan in 2024

Consumers Energy’s smart technology has helped reduce power outages for 72,000 customers in Michigan in 2024.

The company’s automatic transfer reclosers, or ATRs, has provided added benefits to customers. The technology detects a power outage remotely and, like traffic lights, automatically limits the extent of a power outage.

According to Consumers Energy estimates, 72,000 and more customers would have lost power for a total of over 350,000 hours in 2024.

Consumers Energy is installing over 100 ATRs across Michigan in 2024 and has appointed 550 workers at work across the state. It plans to continue adding more in the future as part of the Reliability Roadmap.

The company will ensure that no more than 100,000 customers lose power, after the worst storms, and power will be restored in 24 hours or less. The company’s Reliability Roadmap includes increased line clearing, infrared cameras, more durable iron poles, burying power lines and even a robotic dog.