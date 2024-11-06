The Imperial Irrigation District Secures $18.3 Million Federal Grant to Modernize Electrical Grid and Enhance Reliability

The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) has secured a $18.3 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) Program, established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and a $10.5 billion initiative to enhance grid flexibility and resilience in the face of extreme weather events, ensuring communities across America have access to reliable, affordable electricity.

The federal funding, along with $18.3 million provided by IID, will enable IID to deploy $36.7 million for an Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) to modernize its electrical grid and enhance reliability for its 165,000 customers across the Imperial and Coachella valleys, as well as parts of Riverside and San Diego counties.

The project will address the increasing energy demands of the region and benefit 48 Disadvantaged Communities (DACs) within IID’s service area. This will streamline grid operations, accelerate outage recovery, and ensure integration of renewable energy resources.

The project is the second round of GRIP funding administered by the Department of Energy’s Grid Deployment Office.

Project benefits:

Enhanced Grid Reliability: The ADMS will automate fault management and system optimization, leading to faster identification and repair of grid issues, reducing outage times for IID customers.

Future Grid Modernization: This project lays the foundation for future smart grid technologies, preparing IID for long-term energy advancements.

Job Creation and Workforce Development: Over the five-year project period, IID will create 18 contract positions, six full-time jobs, and summer internships for youth, focusing on workforce development in collaboration with local stakeholders and unions such as the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).

Empowerment of Disadvantaged Communities: The project will directly benefit 48 DACs in IID’s service area, providing greater grid reliability, job opportunities, and access to clean energy technologies. The project will also involve engagement with the Quechan Indian Tribe, Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians, Imperial Valley College, and local governments.

IID will be collaborating with its partners and the community to utilize the investment.