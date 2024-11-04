Southwest Power Pool Approves $7.7 Billion Integrated Transmission Plan For 2024

The Southwest Power Pool (SPP) Board of Directors has approved a $7.7 billion plan, SPP’s 2024 Integrated Transmission Plan (ITP), to expand and upgrade the region’s transmission capacity and serve increasing demand for reliable electricity throughout its service territory.

The approved plan includes 89 transmission upgrades, representing 2,333 miles of transmission and 495 miles of transmission rebuilds, required to address increasing electricity consumption and changes in the region’s generating fleet. The projects are expected to pay for themselves and provide benefits exceeding costs by a rate of at least 8-to-1 while improving grid resilience during extreme weather events.

SPP’s Markets and Operations Policy Committee (MOPC), a group comprising representatives of every member of the SPP RTO, voted in support of the plan with 95% approval, before the board’s approval of the ITP portfolio.