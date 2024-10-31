Wataynikaneyap Power Energizes Both Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Wapekeka First Nation

Wataynikaneyap Power has announced the energization of both Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Wapekeka First Nation.

The northern Ontario communities were both connected to the provincial power grid on December 14, 2023. Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Wapekeka First Nation are the 9th and 10th First Nations energized by the provincial power grid through the Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system.

All Wataynikaneyap Power assets are energized, with four communities awaiting grid connection, as of May 2024.

“Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Wapekeka First Nation have a worked together on energy projects for a long time; for example, the tie line built by Hydro One Remotes between the two First Nations allowed them to address their power shortage and upgraded diesel generated power,” said Margaret Kenequanash, CEO of Wataynikaneyap Power. “This tie line allowed the Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system to connect both communities through one substation.”

While Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, also known as Big Trout Lake First Nation, is located approximately 580 km north of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Wapekeka First Nation is located about 25 km east of Big Trout Lake, both of which are accessible only by air or ice road during the winter season.

The Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system connects the communities’ distribution systems to the Ontario grid through a total of 700 km of transmission lines and six substations, originating from its Dinorwic Substation located in Dinorwic, Ontario. Hydro One Remote Communities will serve both the communities for local distribution of electricity.