New Transmission Service Center in Mahoning County Centralizes Resources and Speeds Up Response to Service Disruptions

American Transmission Systems (ATSI), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy, has completed constructing a new operations service center in North Jackson, Mahoning County, to help streamline operations and maximize efficiencies along the local high-voltage power system.

The nearly 20,000 sq ft facility, centrally located within Ohio Edison’s greater Youngstown service area, will provide company personnel with an access to heavy-duty transmission equipment and materials to help improve electric service reliability and reduce the impact of service disruptions for customers in the area.

The center, situated on 10 acres along Bailey Court East, also includes offices and storage space. A 15,000 sq ft storage facility was constructed next to the service center to include large transmission equipment, including transformers, power lines, insulators and more.

The building will not only serve as a central location for FirstEnergy transmission line workers in the Mahoning Valley area but also benefit customers by providing quicker access to resources for transmission personnel during service-related issues and daily work.

“Our northeast Ohio customers are already benefiting by having this transmission service center in Mahoning County,” said Mark Mroczynski, President of Transmission at FirstEnergy. “For example, after severe storms hit the region in early August, this new building allowed restoration to begin faster since materials and other resources were together in one central location.”