Illinois Commerce Commission Adopts Resolution to Support Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Reforms

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has adopted a resolution supporting a set of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) reforms intended to improve the nation's long-term transmission planning.

The reforms in FERC Order No. 1920 require transmission providers to develop planning scenarios accounting for state, federal, and tribal laws influencing the resource mix; decarbonization and electrification processes; projected load growth; trends in fuel costs; resource retirements; the interconnection of new resources; and corporate and government policy goals.

"State and regional decision makers have a key role to play in ensuring American households have reliable and affordable power access, especially as we face more frequent severe weather events," said ICC Chairman Doug Scott. "If implemented effectively, FERC's reforms will help build out the transmission solutions needed to make our power grid more resilient, get critical energy infrastructure in place to support Illinois' clean energy goals, and maintain reliable electricity service for Illinois customers."

Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, along with three other governors, have sent a letter requesting PJM Interconnection to comply with FERC's directive and facilitate a robust process for state and stakeholder engagement on transmission planning decisions in the future.