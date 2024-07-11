Creative Composites Group Launches Full Line of Utility, Telecom and Light Poles

Creative Composites Group (CCG), has announced it has launched a full line of utility and telecommunication poles with StormStrong technology for power transmission, distribution, data and municipal lighting applications. With existing diameters of 10”, 12” and 16” now including 8” for telecommunication and 14” and 18” for transmission, this enables FRP poles to be installed in broader applications while offering more sustainable, resilient solutions.

StormStrong transmission poles are manufactured with a toughened thermoset resin, reinforced with high-strength, electrical-grade e-glass fibersand are engineered for both standard use and grid-hardening applications. These poles are offered in various lengths, ranging from Class 1 through H6.

“By extending our StormStrong pole products to include additional diameters, we’re able to broaden our offering to transmission and telecommunications customers while also continuing to offer our distribution and light pole customers with the superior strength and resiliency inherent to the StormStrong portfolio,” said Dustin Troutman, Chief Sales Officer, Creative Composites Group. “These products are corrosion resistant to withstand harsh conditions, in turn helping to strengthen the power grid, and are manufactured with fire retardant additives for optimal performance in the event a pole is exposed to fire.”

All poles in the StormStrong portfolio offer added resiliency for extreme weather conditions such as hurricane-force winds, blizzards and deep freezes. They also provide resiliency against rotting, rusting, spalling, and termite and woodpecker damage and will not leach chemicals or additives into the environment. The lightweight composite poles offer installation efficiencies: they are easily transported across undeveloped land with limited road access where heavier materials prove challenging or, at times, impossible.