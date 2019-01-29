Menu
View of Chicago Riverwalk LevKPhoto/iStock/Getty Images
View of Chicago Riverwalk
Transmission Reliability

ComEd's Smart Grid Starts to Pay Dividends in Northern Illinois

Smart-grid and system improvements help avoid more than 11 million outages and produce US$2.1 billion in societal savings

ComEd’s smart-grid investments are delivering consistent reliability for northern Illinois residents and businesses. In 2018, ComEd customers experienced power outages as infrequently as they did in 2017, the company’s best year on record. Since ComEd started its smart-grid investments in 2012, customers have enjoyed 45% less outages and overall reliability improvement of more than 60%. Additionally, customers saw record reliability in the city of Chicago, where the frequency of outages has been reduced by nearly 60% since 2012.

“Everything we do starts with providing excellent service to the families and businesses that rely on us,” said Joe Dominguez, the CEO of ComEd. “Our investments in the smart grid, along with the talented women and men who work hard every day to serve our customers, continue to provide more reliable power. They also serve as the foundation for programs that will enable more clean energy on the system, increase energy-efficiency opportunities for our customers and grow the energy workforce of the future.”

Since 2012, ComEd has avoided more than 11-million customer interruptions, partly because of smart-grid and system improvements, including distribution automation or digital “smart switches” that automatically reroute power around potential problem areas. The avoided outages have resulted in US$2.1 billion in societal savings.

“As a result of smart-grid and other system improvements, ComEd customers are continuing to experience fewer and shorter outages. This was the promise of the smart grid. We are continuing to invest in our system to bring greater reliability to residents and businesses,” said Terrence R. Donnelly, ComEd president and chief operating officer.

Strong power reliability and Illinois’s competitive electricity-supply market help attract businesses to ComEd’s northern Illinois service territory. Illinois was recently recognized as the No. 2 state in the nation for grid modernization by the GridWise Alliance.

“Businesses today demand and depend on reliable electric infrastructure. ComEd’s track record of providing strong reliability is a key component to attracting and retaining businesses in Will County,” said John Greuling, the president and CEO of the Will County Center for Economic Development. "We are pleased to see continued, strong utility-reliability performance, which provides businesses the assurance that Illinois is the right place for their continued growth and investment."

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
high voltage post
Collaborative Plans for 19 North Carolina Transmission Projects
Jan 28, 2019
BigData
NYPA Invests in GE Software to Improve Power Reliability
Dec 31, 2018
EPIC center
Improving Grid Resiliency with Big and Small Steps
Dec 20, 2018
a Series of electrical transmission tower with power lines criss crossing at sunset.
Protecting the Grid in a Time of Increasing Complexity
Dec 19, 2018