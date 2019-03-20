California ISO Launches Reliability Coordinator Oversight Committee

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) Reliability Coordinator services, now named RC West, has established an oversight committee that has been holding monthly meetings from March. RC West has secured agreements from 39 entities in the Western Interconnection. The newly formed oversight committee, comprising representatives from the signed entities, held its first meeting on March 14 at the ISO headquarters in Folsom, California.

“We’re pleased that the ISO’s RC West is achieving targeted milestones and is on track to begin operations later this year,” said ISO president and CEO Steve Berberich. “We welcome the participation from balancing authorities and transmission operators throughout the western United States, Canada and Mexico and view this as a positive example of regional collaboration.”

The ISO has also launched an RC West Oversight Committee webpage for convenient public access to meeting schedules and agendas, related materials and documents and committee activities. The page also includes a list and map of entities that have signed agreements for services and the committee charter.