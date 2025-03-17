Statnett Tackles Extreme Ice Loads in Norway

Rugged Monitoring

In 2013 and 2014, Statnett experienced heavier ice loads than predicted on parts of its transmission system, as shared at the 2015 International Workshop on Atmospheric Icing of Structures event in Uppsala, Sweden.

After testing several solutions for monitoring ice accumulation over the next few years, most were unsuitable due to the rugged conditions in which Statnett operates. However, one solution showed promise. In 2020, the utility launched a pilot project using technology from Laki Power at Ålvik Mountain in northwestern Norway, situated 1000 m (3281 ft) above sea level. This location experiences particularly severe ice loads and access is challenging, especially during adverse weather.

Laki Power’s LKX-203 system, now rebranded as the LKX-MULTI, features three ultra-high-definition cameras along with a suite of environmental and line sensors. The cameras provide continuous, real-time visual monitoring and video recording of spans, towers and ground. The accelerometers and wind sensors enable the calculation of ice loads and assessment of environmental conditions before deploying helicopters to deice lines during challenging weather.

One of the most cost-effective aspects of the remote line monitoring system is its power-harvesting technology. By drawing energy directly from the transmission line, it eliminates reliance on diesel generators and other external power sources. Installation consists of inserting the correct inlays for the conductor at hand and closing the lid.

Real Results

Before implementing the surveillance system, Statnett relied on load cells for ice load measurements as the sole input for scheduling deicing work. However, these devices provide only a limited, single data input, making it difficult to get a full picture of the ice type and condition of the line during an icing event. With the rugged remote line monitoring system installed, spans, load data and local weather conditions are now monitored in real time, enabling visual assessment of ice buildup along the conductor. Understanding the type of ice—whether it is in-cloud icing, rime icing or another variety—enables Statnett to create specific strategies to prevent additional buildup.