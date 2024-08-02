Building the Georgia Grid for a Growing State

Georgia Power understands the importance of reliability for every customer and shares a commitment to working safely around the clock, and across the state, to deliver the power that our customers require. As we continue to upgrade our state’s power grid, we’re making purposeful investments using a data-driven approach, and increasingly incorporating automated technology that helps our electric system better respond not only during storms, but every day.

Part of our commitment to building the future of energy is making valuable investments in Georgia’s energy grid to make it stronger and more resilient for our customers. Over the past 10 years, we have invested more than $10 billion in strengthening the power grid through programs and initiatives approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC). Georgia Power continued this ongoing work on projects throughout Georgia communities in 2023 resulting in a strong year for reliability performance.

Reliability is measured in two ways: frequency of service interruptions, or “System Average Interruption Frequency Index” (SAIFI), and duration of service interruption, or “System Average Interruption Duration Index” (SAIDI). Last year, Georgia Power’s SAIFI score was among the best in the company’s history, with customers experiencing an average of 15% fewer power outages than the previous year. Additionally, when customers did experience power outages, restoration times were approximately 27 minutes faster than the previous year. This duration measurement, or SAIDI value, was one of the best performances in recent years.

Investing in a Stronger Grid

Our grid is stronger and more resilient in part due to our multi-year Grid Investment Program, which has resulted in an up to 50% improvement in reliability for some customers. During the first phase (2020 – 2022) of the multiyear Grid Investment Program, Georgia Power invested approximately $1.4 billion. This investment allowed the company to replace approximately 4,450 transformers, install about 1,450 smart devices, improve more than 20 substations and place over 350 miles of power lines underground, enhancing service for more than a quarter million customers across the state. Phase Two is currently underway beginning in 2023 and continuing through the end of 2025.

The Grid Investment Program targets underperforming circuits and takes the most reasonable approach to improving reliability using a cost-benefit analysis. This analysis determines that a system wide SAIDI score of 80 provided the most reliability improvement for the least cost to our customers, and the Grid Investment Program aims to achieve this. This is important because we keep the customer at center of all we do and that’s one reason why affordability is central to our planning. We work hard to deliver the most reliable service for the lowest total cost to our customers. The program aims to improve our system wide SAIDI while keeping customer bills affordable.