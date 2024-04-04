EPRI Researches Smart Inverter Settings

The magnitude of solar power systems tied to the grid now and in the future presents a challenge. Because smaller-scale solar is typically not owned or managed by grid operators, these installations can make it difficult to control operating conditions on the distribution grid, which leads to system instability.

Maintaining Stability

Grid operators are responsible for ensuring their T&D systems operate reliably for the benefit of all energy consumers. For most of the past 100 years, large-scale energy generation — such as plants powered by coal, natural gas and nuclear fission — were located far from consumers. Electricity flowed only one way through T&D systems, from the centralized generation source to the end user. Today, the high penetration of DER installations on distribution networks affects power and voltage stability, making operations far more complex. DERs require the grid to handle two-way electricity flow, as these systems inject the excess power they generate back into the grid.

Smart Inverters

The electric system is designed to operate within certain voltage and power factor ranges. With increased availability of smart inverters to control the power conversion of DERs injected into the grid, the settings available can help to stabilize grid operations, compared to DERs simply operating at unity power factor. In response to a change in either system voltage or DER power magnitudes, smart inverters are configured to change their power output to support and maintain quality system operating ranges.

DER settings have the capability to improve grid operations, especially when distribution feeders have a high penetration of DERs. Anticipating the need to make DER devices fully compliant with modern grid support standards, EPRI and seven electric utilities collaborated on a study to identify which DER settings would benefit the distribution system in specific operational scenarios.

“For most circuits in the electrical distribution grid, a common set of DER settings is sufficient to ensure a safe and reliable grid,” said Ernest Palomino Sr., distribution planning engineer, Salt River Project. “As the amount of DERs increase on a particular circuit, the ability to provide power safely and reliably may diminish. Modifying DER settings could provide another solution to maintain grid integrity that currently is limited to infrastructure upgrades.”

To be representative of broad distribution conditions in multiple service territories, each participating utility provided 40 feeder circuits to be analyzed for potential DER additions and hosting capacity. Hosting capacity is the amount of DERs that can be accommodated without adversely impacting power quality and reliability on any given electric system. EPRI designed the project so results could be evaluated from feeders in operation, not just synthetic feeders in an academic study.