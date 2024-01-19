Photo 183458660 © Anastasiyakamysheva | Dreamstime.com
  1. Transmission Reliability

TenneT Receives $27.22 Billion Loan From Dutch State For 2024/2025 Investments In The Netherlands and Germany

TenneT expects to invest more than $10.89 billion in electricity grid expansion each year.
T&D World Staff

TenneT intended to sell its German activities on acceptable terms post discussions with the German State. TenneT and KfW, acting on behalf of the German State, with close involvement of the German State and the Dutch State as TenneT's sole shareholder, will continue discussions until a final decision.  

TenneT and the Dutch state have arranged a shareholder loan facility of $27.22 billion for the company’s planned investments in the Netherlands and Germany for 2024/2025. 

The loan facility is subject to a customary under construction parliamentary approval process. TenneT’s decision to draw under the facility will depend on a sale agreement of its German activities.

