Navigating the Complexities Involved with NERC

Prior to selection as the ERO, NERC, along with the Regional Entities, were voluntary industry groups created by the electrical utilities, to create voluntary operating standards to help ensure the integrity and reliability of the grid.After becoming the ERO, many of the original voluntary standards were used as the basis for the original versions of the, now, mandatory standards. These first “mandatory” standards went into effect in 2007.

The NERC requirements are broken up into the following families of standards.

BAL – Resource and Demand Balancing

CIP – Critical Infrastructure Protection

COM – Communications

EOP – Emergency Preparedness and Operations

FAC – Facilities Design, Connections, and Maintenance

INT – Interchange Scheduling and Coordination

IRO – Interconnection Reliability Operations and Coordination

MOD – Modeling, Data, and Analysis

NUC – Nuclear Power Plant requirements

PER – Personnel Performance, Training, and Qualification

PRC – Protection and Control

TOP – Transmission Operations

TPL – Transmission Planning

VAR – Voltage and Reactive control

These “family” names make up the first part of the standard number along with a three digit, incrementally increasing, number in the middle and the version (revision) number at the end, e.g. PRC-005-6. Version numbers can also consist of decimal numbers, lower-case roman numerals in parentheses, and lower-case letters, e.g. BAL-002-1.1(i)a.

Errata are shown by using a period followed by a number to the right of the version number

Changes within a version are shown by using lower-case roman numerals in parentheses

Interpretations are shown with a lower-case letter to the right of the version number

Some of the Regional Entities also have standards that are applicable only with their areas. These are indicated by the Regional Entity acronym in the standard number, e.g. IRO-006-WECC-1.

Why Do Companies Need to Follow NERC’s Requirements?

If a company has to follow NERC standards, it much register with NERC as one or more of the following functions:

Reliability Coordinator (RC) – highest level of authority responsible for the reliable operation of the BES

Transmission Operator (TOP) – responsible for the operation and reliability of its transmission facilities

Balancing Authority (BA) – responsible for maintaining balance between generation and load

Planning Authority/Planning Coordinator (PA/PC) – coordinates transmission facilities and service plans, resource plans, and Protection Systems (relaying)

Transmission Planner (TP) – develops long-term plan for the reliability of the transmission system

Transmission Service Provider (TSP) – provides transmission service to transmission customers

Transmission Owner (TO) – owns and maintains transmission facilities

Resource Planner (RP) – develops long-term plan for resource adequacy

Distribution Provider (DP) – provides the electrical connection between the grid and the end-use customers

Generator Owner (GO) – owns and maintains electrical generating facilities

Generator Operator (GOP) – responsible for the operation and reliability of its electrical generating facilities

Reserve Sharing Group (RSG) – two more BAs that collectively maintain operating reserves required by its members

Frequency Response Sharing Group (FRSG) – two more BAs that collectively meet the frequency response responsibilities of its members

Regulation Reserve Sharing Group – two more BAs that collectively maintain regulating reserves required by each BA

These functions determine which roles the registered companies (also known as Registered Entities) are responsible for. Within NERC Standards are requirements that are applicable to one or more of the functions. As such, each function only has to comply with the requirements that are applicable to it.

If NERC requirements apply to your organization you have to learn the associated acronym alphabet soup, dig in and learn the requirements applicable to your company, comply with those requirements so as to not get fined and/or sanctioned by NERC, and, most importantly, keep the grid safe and reliable.

