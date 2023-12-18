ERCOT Deploys Additional Weatherization Inspectors and Continues Winter Preparedness Efforts

As efforts continue to prepare the grid for the upcoming winter season, ERCOT has announced that a new group of weatherization inspectors have completed the Certified Weatherization Inspector (CWI) program and will immediately be deployed into the field to begin inspections of electric generation units and transmission facilities.

"There are unique challenges that each weather season in Texas presents for the grid. The winter preparedness efforts made by market participants, reinforced by ERCOT weatherization inspections, continue to strengthen the reliability and resiliency of the ERCOT grid," said ERCOT president and CEO Pablo Vegas in a news release.

ERCOT continues to deploy a comprehensive suite of programs and tools to ensure grid reliability and resiliency during the winter months, including additional ancillary services, an expanded firm fuel supply service, and the deployment of additional weatherization inspectors.

"The CWI program is an in-depth training course that requires participants to have a deep understanding of weatherization principles, techniques, and standards," ERCOT Vice President of System Planning and Weatherization Kristi Hobbs said in the release. "Their expertise in the field will continue to support our advanced winter preparedness inspections."

Ongoing Winter Preparedness and Grid Improvements