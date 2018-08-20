Orange and Rockland Utilities Dedicate New $26 Million Substation

Orange and Rockland Utilities recently dedicated a new $26 million electric substation to provide improved service reliability to 6,500 customers in Deerpark, New York. Local leaders were on hand to celebrate the opening of the substation with the utility company.

“In addition to improved electric service reliability, the new capacity this substation adds to the O&R system permits us to more easily integrate into the O&R grid renewable energy from several new solar projects proposed for this region," said Francis Peverly, O&R Vice President – Operations in a story on the company's Web site. "That clean energy is a benefit to our customers and to the environment. A new power delivery source in the community also has the potential to stimulate the local economy by attracting more business, creating new jobs and generating additional tax revenue to the town and the surrounding area.”

Gary Spears, supervisor for the Town of Deerpark, says the new substation will help the town to develop new businesses within its industrial park site. Also, the Deerpark substation will product annual tax revenue of about $900,000, according to the company.

Over the last decade, Orange & Rockland Utilities has invested nearly $1 billion in electrical system maintenance and reliability projects, and this year, has made investments of more than $140 million to strengthen and improve the reliability of its electric system.

Here’s a video from the event.



