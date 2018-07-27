Menu
Substations

NV Energy Constructs New Substations and Lines to Improve Voltage and Reliability

smithvalley1promo
Start Slideshow

The summertime heat often exerts a significant demand on utility's systems, leading to outages and reliability issues. To better serve its customers, NV Energy has constructed two new substations--Mason Valley and Smith Valley--to serve 4,000 businesses, schools, homes and farms. 

“We’ve been working hard to make improvements to our system in this area in time for summer, and we thank the Yerington and Smith Valley communities for their patience,” said Chris Hofmann, NV Energy director of grid operations and reliability on the NV Energy Web site. “These substations will help address the voltage issues experienced in the past, which is important to meet the agricultural needs of these communities.”

Electricians not only built substations, but linemen also constructed a new section of 60 kV transmission line between Mason Valley and Smith Valley. Together with the Smith Valley substation, NV Energy can bring the transmission source of power closer to the Smith Valley/Wellington/Topaz areas. As a result, it can improve the voltage for these customers, according to the company. 

This fall, the utility plans to demolish the Anaconda and Bridge Street substations and restore and revegetate the old substation sites. 

 

 

 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Electric Utility Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
distribution transformer
Transformer Fluids: One Key to Resilient Electricity Infrastructure
Jul 27, 2018
Ellevio AB, substation build, secondary substations
Monitoring Systems for Secondary Substations
Jul 20, 2018
Electricity Substation, High Voltage Transformer, Transformer, Electrical Component, Power Line, Electricity, Power Station, Energy, Power Supply, High Voltage Sign, Panoramic
Digital Substations Deliver a Maintenance Testing Advantage
Jul 19, 2018
Dominion Energy, STATCOM, system control
The STATCOM Solution
Jul 19, 2018