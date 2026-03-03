Major Substation Investment Enhances Reliability in South West London

A more than $12 million investment is reinforcing two major substations in South West London through a significant cable network upgrade led by UK Power Networks.

The project involves installing two circuits along an eight-kilometer route between Wimbledon and Wandsworth. The first circuit has been energized, and the second is scheduled to become operational in summer 2026.

As part of the upgrade, older 132,000-volt circuits are being replaced with new cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) cables. The updated infrastructure is designed to support network resilience and reduce the risk of supply interruptions and extended outages.

Over the past year, the company has invested more than $983 million in strengthening and upgrading its infrastructure to maintain reliable service. The London Power Network continues to maintain a 99.99% reliability rate.

Project manager Hannah Harris said, “This project is delivering significant benefits for UK Power Networks and our customers. By installing new environmentally friendly XLPE cables between Wimbledon and Wandsworth, we are improving network reliability and resilience, reducing environmental risks, and lowering maintenance costs. The completion of these works will help ensure a safer, stronger network and better service for over 57,000 customers.”