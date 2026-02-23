Potomac Edison Completes $6.6 Million Substation Project in Berkeley County

The new facility uses modern, smart technology to help reduce outages and restore power faster for about 2,400 homes and businesses.
Feb. 23, 2026
Martinsburgsubstation

Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy, has completed a $6.6 million substation project in Berkeley County for a more reliable electric service towards about 2,400 homes and businesses.

The new facility uses modern, smart technology to help reduce outages and restore power faster during problems.

The substation, located near Spring Mills High School, was completed in December and provides an additional power source for customers in the Falling Waters and Spring Mills areas. These customers were served by two substations nearing capacity until now.

The new facility also helps support the county’s continued growth as one of the fastest‑growing areas in the state. It includes advanced automated technology that helps:

  • Spot issues quickly.
  • Isolate problems to keep outages smaller.
  • Restore service remotely, often without sending a crew.

The project is part of Energize365, FirstEnergy's long-term investment program to modernize and strengthen the electric grid. FirstEnergy plans to invest $36 billion between 2026 and 2030 to build a smarter, more resilient grid meeting the eveolving needs of communities across the service area.

