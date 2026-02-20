SSEN Transmission Secures Planning Consent for Bingally 400/132 kV Substation Project

Highland Council’s South Planning Applications Committee has granted planning consent for the Bingally 400/132 kV substation, an important part of SSEN Transmission’s proposed upgrade of the Beauly to Denny overhead line.

The decision was followed by two years of development and extensive engagement with local communities and stakeholders on the project’s design. Construction of the substation is expected to begin in summer 2026.

The new substation will connect into the existing Beauly to Denny line, which is proposed to be upgraded from 275 kV to 400 kV operation. It will comprise a new outdoor 400/132 kV Air Insulated Switchgear substation located in the Fasnakyle area, southeast of Cannich and near Tomich.

The project is part of SSEN Transmission’s $38.98 billion planned investment to 2030 to transform the electricity network in the north of Scotland, enabling the homegrown low‑carbon power needed to meet clean energy and energy security targets. The need for the project has been assessed and approved by the National Energy System Operator (NESO) and energy regulator Ofgem.

The project will also deliver substantial local benefits, including new housing, jobs and supply chain opportunities, with more than $672,000 in direct community benefit funding. SSEN Transmission has signed the Highland Social Value Charter, committing to deliver a detailed set of benefits for Highland communities as part of its grid upgrade investment.

According to BiGGAR Economics’ forecasts, SSEN Transmission’s investment program is predicted to support up to 17,500 jobs in Scotland, including 8,400 in the north of Scotland, and add up to $9.41 billion to the Scottish economy, with $4.03 billion in the north of Scotland alone on full delivery. SSEN Transmission continues to grow its workforce and have increased from around 400 in 2019 to over 2,500 today, with plans to recruit around 600 new roles in 2025/26.

Following the UK Government’s Community Benefit Guidance for new electricity transmission infrastructure, over $134.43 million of community benefit funding is expected across the north of Scotland.