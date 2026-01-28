NOARK to Highlight Transmission and Distribution Solutions at DTECH 2026

NOARK Electric plans to showcase a broad portfolio of transmission and distribution equipment at DTECH 2026, scheduled for Feb. 2–5 in San Diego. The company’s exhibit, located at Booth 5801, will feature high-, medium- and low-voltage solutions used across power networks, from substations to industrial and commercial facilities.

DTECH is expanding its program this year with dedicated tracks exploring the impact of data centers and artificial intelligence on the grid, as well as emerging needs in resilience and modernization.

Focus on Resiliency and Modernization

NOARK’s display will include actual product equipment and full-scale models such as pad-mounted transformers and oil-immersed power transformers. According to the company, the lineup is intended to reflect utility priorities around resilience, sustainability, and high-reliability operation.

The power transformer portfolio spans natural ester and mineral oil-filled units designed for high-capacity transmission lines and generation applications, ranging from 36 kV to 1,000 kV and up to 1,200 MVA. Additional high-voltage components—insulators rated from 12 kV to 500 kV and surge arresters for equipment protection during transient events—will also be on display.

In the medium-voltage space, NOARK plans to feature pad-mounted transformers rated from 6 kV to 35 kV for distribution networks serving commercial, industrial and community-scale loads, as well as fuse cut-outs designed for over-current and impulse performance.

Low-Voltage Equipment and Protection Devices

Rounding out the booth will be low-voltage switchboards for commercial and industrial systems, along with MCCB and ACB circuit breakers used for circuit protection and fault isolation in building applications and machinery control.

Installations in the Field

The display will also feature case materials from existing installations, including a 525 kV, 525 MVA three-phase autotransformer that entered service with a Western U.S. utility in 2021, as well as recent projects supporting the Western Area Power Authority and a 345 kV, 235 MVA unit commissioned in Texas in 2025.