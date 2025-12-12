Magment Introduces Megawatt-Scale Solid-State Transformer Platform

Magment GmbH, a company known for research into magnetizable concrete and high-frequency power conversion, has announced that its new MagPower-3H platform is moving into commercial production. The technology represents one of the first demonstrations of a solid-state transformer (SST) architecture built at megawatt scale, operating at high frequency and high voltage simultaneously—an engineering challenge that has limited SST deployments for more than a decade.
Breaking Through the 200-kVA Barrier
SSTs have long been constrained by the properties of conventional ferrite and nanocrystalline cores, which limit performance when scaled beyond a few hundred kVA. Even with the availability of wide-bandgap semiconductors, most designs have been unable to manage the magnetic flux, heat, and insulation requirements needed for MW-class operation.
Magment’s approach centers on two technical departures from traditional transformer construction:
- Magnetizable concrete core.The company developed a castable composite that blends cement with ferrite and nanocrystalline particles. According to Magment, the material enables low core losses, flexible geometry at large scale, and a fire-resistant, oil-free construction.
- Inside-out coaxial windings.A patented winding design embeds both high-voltage and low-voltage coils within the cast core material, improving magnetic coupling and reducing leakage inductance. The configuration also incorporates insulation capable of supporting roughly 20-kV-class operation and enables air-cooled operation.
The combined platform is designed to deliver high power, high voltage, and high frequency operation simultaneously—parameters that have historically been difficult to achieve within the same SST design.
From Lab to Production
Following testing and validation, the company says it is preparing production in three locations: northern Germany, San Diego, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Magment’s European manufacturing is being supported by Holcim, while U.S. capacity is being built with Oldcastle (CRH Group). The facilities are intended to localize supply chains and reduce dependence on electrical steel, which continues to be a pressure point for the industry.
Cost and Supply-Chain Implications
One of the potential implications of the MagPower-3H platform is cost. The cast-core process and simplified materials list may bring SSTs closer to price parity with comparably rated oil-filled transformers—an area where most SST designs have struggled. If scalable, such an approach could offer utilities an alternative as conventional transformer lead times in parts of the U.S. stretch past 36 months.
The technology also integrates functions that are typically external to traditional transformers, including digital power control, AC/DC conversion, and more granular voltage regulation.
Target Applications
Magment indicates that early applications may include:
Medium-voltage distribution for utilities, including pole-mounted and ground-mounted configurations
Data-center power distribution, where compact, fire-safe equipment is increasingly important
Battery-storage systems requiring integrated high-frequency isolation
Wind, solar, and hybrid renewable plants
MW-scale EV-charging infrastructure
Industrial and defense applications requiring compact, ruggedized power conversion hardware
Technology Partnerships and Licensing
To expand manufacturing capacity, the company has opened a licensing program for transformer OEMs, system integrators, and other equipment manufacturers.
While SSTs are still emerging within utility applications, the introduction of a platform designed for megawatt-scale production marks a notable development in the field. Magment executives say their aim is to provide core and winding technologies that can be adopted by existing manufacturers rather than replace traditional transformer suppliers.