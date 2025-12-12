Magment Introduces Megawatt-Scale Solid-State Transformer Platform

Magment’s approach centers on two technical departures from traditional transformer construction:

Magnetizable concrete core. The company developed a castable composite that blends cement with ferrite and nanocrystalline particles. According to Magment, the material enables low core losses, flexible geometry at large scale, and a fire-resistant, oil-free construction.

The company developed a castable composite that blends cement with ferrite and nanocrystalline particles. According to Magment, the material enables low core losses, flexible geometry at large scale, and a fire-resistant, oil-free construction. Inside-out coaxial windings.A patented winding design embeds both high-voltage and low-voltage coils within the cast core material, improving magnetic coupling and reducing leakage inductance. The configuration also incorporates insulation capable of supporting roughly 20-kV-class operation and enables air-cooled operation.

The combined platform is designed to deliver high power, high voltage, and high frequency operation simultaneously—parameters that have historically been difficult to achieve within the same SST design.

From Lab to Production

Following testing and validation, the company says it is preparing production in three locations: northern Germany, San Diego, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Magment’s European manufacturing is being supported by Holcim, while U.S. capacity is being built with Oldcastle (CRH Group). The facilities are intended to localize supply chains and reduce dependence on electrical steel, which continues to be a pressure point for the industry.

Cost and Supply-Chain Implications

One of the potential implications of the MagPower-3H platform is cost. The cast-core process and simplified materials list may bring SSTs closer to price parity with comparably rated oil-filled transformers—an area where most SST designs have struggled. If scalable, such an approach could offer utilities an alternative as conventional transformer lead times in parts of the U.S. stretch past 36 months.

The technology also integrates functions that are typically external to traditional transformers, including digital power control, AC/DC conversion, and more granular voltage regulation.

Target Applications

Magment indicates that early applications may include:

Medium-voltage distribution for utilities, including pole-mounted and ground-mounted configurations

Data-center power distribution, where compact, fire-safe equipment is increasingly important

Battery-storage systems requiring integrated high-frequency isolation

Wind, solar, and hybrid renewable plants

MW-scale EV-charging infrastructure

Industrial and defense applications requiring compact, ruggedized power conversion hardware

Technology Partnerships and Licensing

To expand manufacturing capacity, the company has opened a licensing program for transformer OEMs, system integrators, and other equipment manufacturers.

While SSTs are still emerging within utility applications, the introduction of a platform designed for megawatt-scale production marks a notable development in the field. Magment executives say their aim is to provide core and winding technologies that can be adopted by existing manufacturers rather than replace traditional transformer suppliers.