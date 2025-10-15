Imperial Irrigation District Completes Major Substation Upgrade to Boost Reliability

The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) has completed a major upgrade at its main substation in Westmorland, California, meant to strengthen the reliability and resiliency of its electric system for customers across the region.

The $1.7 million project is part of IID’s long-term Powering Our Community Together initiative, which includes more than 270 planned infrastructure upgrades over the next 15 years to modernize the utility’s power network and enhance grid performance.

“These major improvements here in Westmorland will boost system reliability, increase operational flexibility, and support the long-term stability of our electrical network to better serve our customers,” said IID Division 1 Director Alex Cardenas.

Authorized in June and completed in September, the fast-tracked project upgraded the substation to operate with two independent energy sources instead of one, reducing the risk of service interruptions.

“This investment into our electric grid represents our commitment to serving our customers, meeting increasing energy demands, improving service, and protecting the resources we all depend on,” said IID Board Chairwoman Gina Dockstader, who thanked district staff and leadership for their efforts.

Local resident Stella Mata, who has lived in Westmorland for 72 years, said the project will benefit residents, businesses, and first responders. “This project is a perfect example of what a public utility should be,” she said. “It’s another milestone in IID’s ongoing commitment to a stronger, more resilient and more reliable grid for us all.”

Before the upgrade, the substation relied on a single 34.5-kV power source. The new configuration adds a second independent source to improve reliability and operational flexibility.

The project also included the installation of two large circuit breakers, disconnect switches, protective relays, new foundations, support structures, control panels, and a battery system to support operations.

Related improvements were completed at IID’s Brawley Diesel and Rockwood substations, where crews replaced an existing breaker and updated protection systems to ensure coordination across the network.