Bristol Tennessee Essential Services and TVA Announce Energization of South Bristol Delivery Point Substation in Bristol, TN

Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES), in partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), has announced inauguration and energization of the South Bristol Delivery Point Substation in Bristol, Tennessee.

The new substation represents a significant investment in the reliability, availability, and future resiliency of electric power for BTES customers throughout the region. The substation is strategically located near the Bristol Business Park and Partnership Park II for continued industrial and economic development in the region.

The project connects two existing 161 kV delivery points, one in Bluff City and the other in Blountville, to improve the overall stability and capacity of BTES’ electric system. As part of the overall project, TVA constructed over 14 miles of new transmission power lines to support the new substation and ensure system-wide reliability.

“The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts that electricity needs will steadily increase in the next few decades,” said Nate Schweighart, TVA General Manager, Transmission Planning. “The new BTES South Bristol Substation plays a vital role in supporting the growing industrial load in the Sullivan County area.”